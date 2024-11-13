One user, Ujval Chopra, shared a video showing hotel prices climbing above Rs 50,000 for the night of January 25.

Coldplay fans are buzzing with excitement following the announcement of the band’s upcoming concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, set for January 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Promoted as their “biggest ever show,” the concert is part of the band’s “Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025,” with tickets set to go on sale on November 16, 2024.

However, the excitement has led to some unexpected consequences, as hotel prices in Ahmedabad have skyrocketed. Social media is flooded with reports from fans who are shocked by the steep hike in accommodation costs for the days surrounding the concert. One user, Ujval Chopra, shared a video showing hotel prices climbing above Rs 50,000 for the night of January 25. “Thought I’ll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just skyrocketed,” Chopra wrote.

Other fans have echoed similar frustrations. Chayan Jain, who had stayed at a hotel for ₹2,500 per night during last year’s visit, noticed a massive jump in prices, with rates for January 26, 2025, now quoted at Rs 1.17 lakh. The drastic increase has prompted some to consider alternative options, with one user advising, “No hotel in Ahmedabad for 24-25 Jan costs less than 50k. Pro-tip for people going to Coldplay: stay in Vadodara and commute to Ahmedabad.”

Despite the surge in prices, the Coldplay concert promises to be one of the most anticipated events of 2025. Ahmedabad will join Mumbai, where Coldplay will perform on January 18, 19, and 21, as part of their Indian tour dates. Fans are eagerly waiting for tickets, but the steep rise in accommodation costs adds a layer of complexity for those planning to attend the historic event.