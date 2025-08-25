Rs 390 for Parle-G? Indians react to viral video of Indian snacks at Walmart US

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'

Make Your Social Media DMs More Engaging with Dreamina's AI Tools

From Street of Chennai to Wall Street, How Vijay Kumar Sridharan Became a Force to Reckon with in FinTechs of America

Hartalika Teej 2025: Send these 50 heartwarming wishes, quotes, greetings

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance gets Rs 48107 crore in just 5 days from...; emerges biggest winner among...

India remains defiant to US hours before additional tariffs come into force, says it would crude oil from...

Hartalika Teej 2025 Puja: Check shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, puja samagri for rituals

Meet beautiful actress who rejected IIT for cinema, earned fame, left films for corporate career, now leading Google as..., she is...

'Close to a real disaste...': Street turns into runway as hot air balloon makes sudden landing, WATCH

Aadhaar authentication mandatory to avail ESIC scheme benefits? Labour Ministry says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman's show '3-4 times before'

Make Your Social Media DMs More Engaging with Dreamina's AI Tools

Make Your Social Media DMs More Engaging with Dreamina's AI Tools

From Street of Chennai to Wall Street, How Vijay Kumar Sridharan Became a Force to Reckon with in FinTechs of America

Chennai to Wall Street: Vijay Sridharan's FinTech Journey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

Rs 390 for Parle-G? Indians react to viral video of Indian snacks at Walmart US

Through the video, Rajat brought viewers’ attention to the store's aisles with multiple Indian products, listing their prices. The video sparked interest among Indians living abroad and those curious about international grocery shopping.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

Rs 390 for Parle-G? Indians react to viral video of Indian snacks at Walmart US
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An Instagram video of an Indian expat, Rajat, exploring a Walmart store in Dallas, Texas, has caught major attention on the internet. The Indian expat revealed the prices of popular Indian products, showcasing shelves stocked with items like Royal brand lentils, Haldiram's aloo bhujia, Parle biscuits, and various spices and sauces. Several viewers were left amazed at the availability and pricing of these products in the US.

Through the video, Rajat brought viewers’ attention to the store's aisles with multiple Indian products, listing their prices. The video sparked interest among Indians living abroad and those curious about international grocery shopping.

Parle G price at Walmart

The video clip opens with the Indian expat detailing the products, “Guys, let me show you some Indian products available in Walmart here in America. By the way, this is Walmart in Dallas. You can find Royal brand lentils like masoor dal and moong dal for around 4 dollars each. Haldiram’s khatta meetha namkeen is priced at 4 dollars, and their aloo bhujia also costs 4 dollars. Parle’s Hide & Seek biscuits are about 4.5 dollars. Look at this shelf, it has Parle-G, Good Day, biryani masala, tandoori masala, butter chicken sauce, and many other items. Since there are so many Indian customers in Dallas, Walmart has to stock these products to meet their needs.”

Watch the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quickly, the video began to be widely circulated online, sparking mixed reactions among netizens. A section of social media users were surprised to see Indian products at the American supermarket, while some were overwhelmed by the overpriced items compared to India. 

Internet reacts

Social users fllooded the comment section of  the viral video, expressing shock at the high prices of Indian products at a US Walmart. A user rreacted, “We are good in India only. Products are overpriced.” Some compared prices to India, while others noted that imported goods often cost more due to shipping, customs, and demand from the large Indian diaspora. "Seems quite expensive compared to Canada prices with USD to CAD conversion," reacted another user. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar REVEALS if he has cheated on ex Nagma Mirajkar, expects Salman Khan to..: 'Woh bahut smart ladki hai'
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar REVEALS if he has cheated on ex Nagma
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s...: 'Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling'
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s...
Rs 390 for Parle-G? Indians react to viral video of Indian snacks at Walmart US
Rs 390 for Parle-G? Indians react to viral video of Indian snacks at Walmart US
Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’
Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy: 'Outsiders ke liye...'
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE