Rs 390 for Parle-G? Indians react to viral video of Indian snacks at Walmart US

Through the video, Rajat brought viewers’ attention to the store's aisles with multiple Indian products, listing their prices. The video sparked interest among Indians living abroad and those curious about international grocery shopping.

An Instagram video of an Indian expat, Rajat, exploring a Walmart store in Dallas, Texas, has caught major attention on the internet. The Indian expat revealed the prices of popular Indian products, showcasing shelves stocked with items like Royal brand lentils, Haldiram's aloo bhujia, Parle biscuits, and various spices and sauces. Several viewers were left amazed at the availability and pricing of these products in the US.

Parle G price at Walmart

The video clip opens with the Indian expat detailing the products, “Guys, let me show you some Indian products available in Walmart here in America. By the way, this is Walmart in Dallas. You can find Royal brand lentils like masoor dal and moong dal for around 4 dollars each. Haldiram’s khatta meetha namkeen is priced at 4 dollars, and their aloo bhujia also costs 4 dollars. Parle’s Hide & Seek biscuits are about 4.5 dollars. Look at this shelf, it has Parle-G, Good Day, biryani masala, tandoori masala, butter chicken sauce, and many other items. Since there are so many Indian customers in Dallas, Walmart has to stock these products to meet their needs.”



Watch the video here:

Quickly, the video began to be widely circulated online, sparking mixed reactions among netizens. A section of social media users were surprised to see Indian products at the American supermarket, while some were overwhelmed by the overpriced items compared to India.



Internet reacts



Social users fllooded the comment section of the viral video, expressing shock at the high prices of Indian products at a US Walmart. A user rreacted, “We are good in India only. Products are overpriced.” Some compared prices to India, while others noted that imported goods often cost more due to shipping, customs, and demand from the large Indian diaspora. "Seems quite expensive compared to Canada prices with USD to CAD conversion," reacted another user.



