From no-phone policies to special dance performances, we keep hearing about new trends being followed at the wedding celebrations. A bride named Sarah took a step further and did something that has stunned the netizens. Recently, a post shared on Reddit's popular thread r/weddingshaming, revealed how the bride surprised her bridesmaids with a formal bridal party list titled “Bridesmaid Expectations & Requirements.”

"I thought it would be like... wear this colour, here's the dress I like, maybe some basic timeline stuff. Nope. 47 numbered items. FORTY-SEVEN,'' the post read.

The bridal party list included expensive and mandatory spray tans, non-negotiable $400 hair and makeup, and all the bridesmaids were expected to contribute $200 each for the bachelorette party. The final point was "Remember this is my day and your job is to make me shine!"

''Mandatory spray tans (she's booking appointments for us), $400 hair and makeup (non-negotiable), can't post any photos from events without her approval (!!!) and - my personal favorite - we're expected to contribute $200 each toward her bachelorette party ON TOP of planning and paying for it,'' post added.

Feeling stressed about the demands, the bridesmaid texted Sarah, saying that she had to step down from her role because she couldn't commit to such expectations. However, instead of understanding, the bride reacted emotionally.

''I texted her saying this was beyond what I could commit to and needed to step dow, she called me crying saying "real friends would do anything even if it takes some sacrifice", now more than half our friend group is asking if they can see the list because they don't believe it's real,'' the post concluded.

Check out the post

Redditors reaction

A user wrote, “I’m confused, what’s the $200 for if you’re already paying for the party…?”

Another added, “If she had real friends, she would only really care if they were there, not spray tans. She sounds like a miserable person to be around.”

A third user said, ''Real friends don’t require their friends to agree to a 47-point contract to participate in their wedding.''

