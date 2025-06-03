The prices of the rented flats in Bengaluru are now touching ridiculous heights. In a now viral post, a Reddit user shocked everyone, when he revealed that a 'regular' looking 3BHK flat is priced at a staggering Rs 2.7 lakhs. And the Internet was not ready to believe it.

The user shared a screenshot of a 1,464 sq ft apartment listed for Rs 2.7 lakh per month, with a huge security deposit of Rs 15 lakh. He captioned it, "Is this really something people pay for? The flat looks at best decent-ish."

Internet reacts

Rented flat's prices in Bengaluru are 'unbelievable.' A 2BHK apartments cost around Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 per month, and particularly, flats in Haralur. It is located near major tech hubs like HSR Layout and Sarjapur Road, where many IT professionals seek flats. However, Rs 2.7 lakhs for a decent 3BHK has made internet furious.

Many Redditor showed concern and warned against this 'fake; listing. 'No one would pay this. Other flats in the same society are being offered at 50k,' one user said. "I think it may be a mistake, people are not stupid to pay such amounts," another user said."It may be a mistake or fake/test listing. That's not the correct rent trend in Haralur," the third user warned.

Other Redditors joked about the ridiculously high rent and said, 'I think an extra zero has been added by mistake,' 'Some dumb corporate slave will pay this' and 'Person who rents this needs to get his head test.'

Lastly, one user called it 'nonsense', and said, "Dude. I pay 80k pm (exc. maintenance which is variable) for a fully furnished flat.. furnished to the brim.. what's this nonsense? i hope it's a troll post."