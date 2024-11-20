According to reports, guests attending the wedding were from the groom's side. During the wedding procession, some guests ascended to the terraces of nearby houses, while others climbed onto JCBs.

Indian weddings are often made larger than life. It is celebrated in such a way that it not only becomes memorable for bride and groom but even for the guests. Now one such video from a wedding procession in Siddhartnagar, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral online.

Reports emerged that guests spent Rs 20 lakh frivolously. In several viral videos, guests can be seen standing on rooftops and even on JCB machinery, showering bundles of cash into the air.

According to reports, guests attending the wedding were from the groom's side. During the wedding procession, some guests ascended to the terraces of nearby houses, while others climbed onto JCBs. They tossed Rs 100, Rs 200, and even Rs 500 notes into the air like confetti. Villagers were seen scrambling to collect the notes as they floated down. This viral video is reportedly from the wedding of Afzal and Arman.

Soon after this video was shared on social media, it sparked a range of reactions online. Some internet users proposed that the money should be given to those in need, while others humorously suggested contacting the Income Tax department.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "Good job atleast poor people got some money. keep doing this again and again."

