‘Rs 1.5 crore flat walls are this weak?’ Pencil test from Noida high-rise shocks internet

The now-viral video begins with a resident holding a simple wooden pencil, usually used in school, and placing it against an apartment wall.

Complaints about the construction quality of Noida's luxury high-rise buildings are nothing new, but a recent video has raised this concern to a whole new level.

A resident hammered a simple wooden pencil into the wall of a Rs 1.5 crore apartment, leaving everyone stunned.

The video was shared on Instagram by @kabeer.unfiltered with the caption, "If we build our house for others, we'll get it built standing on their heads, brother... otherwise, this is what we'll get!"

The now-viral video begins with a resident holding a simple wooden pencil, usually used in school, and placing it against an apartment wall.

With a gentle tap of a hammer, the pencil goes straight in, creating a clean hole. There's no power drill or heavy tools involved, just a pencil and a gentle push.

In the video, the resident explains in disbelief, "This hole in the wall was made with a pencil. I placed the pencil on the wall, hit it with a hammer, and it went straight in. This construction is so weak you don't even need a drill."

Social media reactions:

The video, filmed inside a flat worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore (approximately ₹15 million), quickly went viral on Instagram, sparking surprise and debate.

Many users criticised the poor construction quality in high-end housing projects, calling it "unbelievable" and "scary."

One user commented, "How awful it feels to be cheated after investing nearly Rs 1 crore (approximately ₹10 million) in such poor infrastructure."

Another user commented, "Brother, keep two pencils on your head for protection in case of an earthquake."

Another user commented, "Brother, this is the 5th time we've built a thermocol house like this."

However, some users pointed out that such walls are often made of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks, a lightweight, non-structural material commonly used for safety and insulation in modern high-rise buildings.

This video was shared on November 9, 2025, and has since been viewed 2.2 million times and received numerous comments.

Also read: