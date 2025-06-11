VIRAL
Amid changing urban lifestyles which has shifted the focus of people towards carrier building goals, making more money and living a comfortable life, a LinkedIn post has caught attention as it addresses the increasing financial burden of raising a child in the cities and big towns in India.
The Mumbai-based man said that it costs Rs 13 lakh per year to raise a child in a metropolitan city. Ankur Jhaveri wrote, "I never realised the real cost of raising kids in India, until I met my cousin last week, who is a teacher at an international school."
Jhaveri posted the entire calculation that goes on raising a child. Jhaveri took the conversation seriously from a financial point of view and came up with an entire estimate of how much raising a child would cost. According to him, the tuition fee of an international school could be between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9 lakh per year. He called this just the beginning. “Add to it the cost of uniforms, books, private tuitions and other stuff — another 2 to 4 lakhs a year,” he added, bringing the total education-related expense to roughly Rs 12 lakh a year.
He also included in this calculation more costs. “Now, add to it some additional coaching/extra-curricular activities, clothes, birthday parties, leisure expenses, etc., at Rs 8000-10,000/month (Rs 1 lakh a year),” he posted, totaling the annual cost at Rs 13 lakh. Breaking this amount even further down, Jhaveri explained what this expense means in terms of salaries, “Now, assuming you would spend about 30% of your income on your kids — this means your net salary should be about Rs 43-44 lakhs.”
This calculation has a lot more to it. “The fun part is still left — Income Tax! Assuming you pay 20% of your salary as tax (blended), this means your gross salary, to afford this lifestyle for your kids, should be about Rs 55 lakhs.” He then gave a concerning reality check on the subject. “So... to send your kids to a good school, an Indian needs to have a gross salary in the range of 50-60 lakhs. And this is if you have ONE kid. Have another one, and these numbers increase substantially.”
