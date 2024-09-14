Rs 1258221 for 1 litre: This animal's blood is most expensive in the world, know why

How many creatures do we share our planet with? It's such a simple and essential question about which people have little knowledge. A few are highly distinctive and useful. Many times, human life depends on these animals a lot. Are you aware that there is a creature whose blood is the most expensive on the planet? You will be surprised to know that this creature's blood is said to be the most valuable in the world; it is valued so highly that it is kept in storage and utilised for medical purposes. The creature we are talking about is Horseshoe Crab.

Horseshoe crab's blood is an essential resource for the medical industry. Its blue hue and capacity to detect minute amounts of bacterial contamination make it special in several ways. A unique amebocyte found in horseshoe crab blood is isolated and subsequently utilised in FDA testing.

According to reports, the horseshoe crab is a 450 million-year-old creature, which is said to be older than dinosaurs. These crabs' mixed blood contains hemocyanin, which gives their blood its blue tint. It is a respiratory pigment with a copper base. These crabs are reportedly very costly; their blood is sometimes referred to as "blue gold."

According to reports, the price of 1 litre of blood is 15 thousand dollars (Rs 1258221 approx).

In the 1960s, scientists found that horseshoe crab blood can be used to identify even minute levels of pathogenic bacteria. The pharmaceutical sector has been utilising it ever since to ensure that none of our injections, immunisations, or surgical implants are contaminated.

It has been reported that the medical business catches about six million horseshoe crabs. Thirty percent of the crabs' blood is removed, and during the procedure, up to thirty percent of the crabs die. Although no one is truly sure if or how well the survivors heal, they are brought back into the ocean.

The American horseshoe crab was listed as vulnerable on the red list of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in 2016, which is one level below endangered.