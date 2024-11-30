Key tech roles like Penetration Tester, Data Scientist, and Full Stack Developer are in high demand for FY 2024-25, with GCCs offering the highest salaries.

As we move into the financial year 2024-25, certain job roles are becoming increasingly important and are in high demand, according to an analysis by TeamLease Digital. Roles like Penetration Tester, Data Scientist, Full Stack Developer, Big Data Developer, Cybersecurity Specialist, and Blockchain Developer are topping the list. With the growth of specialized skills in areas like software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions, some sectors are also expecting a rise in salaries.

Salary Trends Across Key Domains

Software Development & Engineering

Skills like coding, software design, and AI/ML integration are in high demand. Salary forecasts indicate:

GCCs (Global Capability Centers): Rs 9.37 lakh per annum (LPA)

IT Products & Services: Rs 6.23 LPA

Non-Tech sectors: Rs 6 LPA

As AI and ML are increasingly integrated into software development, the demand for skilled developers is growing, especially in GCCs where salaries are higher.

Cybersecurity & Network Administration

As the need to protect IT infrastructure grows, jobs focusing on identifying vulnerabilities and mitigating risks are seeing strong demand. Salary expectations include:

GCCs: Rs 9.57 LPA (around 40% higher than the IT sector)

IT Products & Services: Rs 6.83 LPA

Non-Tech sectors: Rs 5.17 LPA

The rise in cybersecurity threats has made skilled professionals highly sought after, especially in GCCs where companies are willing to offer higher salaries.

Data Management & Analytics

With companies relying more on data-driven decision-making, there’s a strong need for data scientists and analysts. Expected salaries are:

GCCs: Rs 8.73 LPA

IT Products & Services: Rs 7.07 LPA

Non-Tech sectors: Rs 6.37 LPA

GCCs are leading the way in offering higher salaries for data-related roles, as businesses increasingly turn to data to guide their strategies.

Cloud Solutions & Enterprise Applications Management

Cloud solutions and ERP systems are critical for businesses to improve scalability and cost-efficiency. The salary outlook for cloud roles is:

GCCs: Rs 7.67 LPA

IT Products & Services: Rs 6.07 LPA

Non-Tech sectors: Rs 6.53 LPA

There is a noticeable rise in cloud-based roles across industries like BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing, with salaries in non-tech sectors slightly higher than in IT products and services.

Top Job Roles and Salary Expectations

GCCs:

Penetration Tester: Rs 11.8 LPA

Data Scientist: Rs 9.6 LPA

Full Stack Developer: Rs 9 LPA

Software Developer: Rs 8.8 LPA

Customer Success Specialist: Rs 8.5 LPA

IT Products & Services:

Big Data Developer: Rs 9.7 LPA

IT Auditor: Rs 8.3 LPA

RPA Business Analyst: Rs 8 LPA

Cloud Security Engineer: Rs 7.5 LPA

IoT Engineer: Rs 6.9 LPA

Non-Tech Sectors:

Data Engineer: Rs 9.4 LPA

SAP ABAP Consultant: Rs 8.2 LPA

Cloud Support Engineer: Rs 7.5 LPA

Cybersecurity Analyst: Rs 6.9 LPA

Automation Engineer: Rs 6 LPA

Emerging Trends in the Job Market

India's job market for freshers is undergoing a shift. While hiring in traditional IT services has slowed down in recent years, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and non-tech sectors are now leading the way by offering great opportunities. GCCs are expected to offer some of the highest salaries, particularly for roles like Penetration Testing and Data Science, with packages reaching up to Rs 11.8 LPA. The expansion of GCCs in India, which now employ more than 1.66 million people, is a key factor driving this trend.

Industries focusing on cybersecurity and data analytics are witnessing a rise in demand, making these sectors attractive for entry-level talent. To succeed, young professionals should focus on acquiring hybrid skills that align with the latest industry trends, as this will give them a competitive edge in securing high-paying jobs.