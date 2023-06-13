Rs 1 crore salary for just 4 days of work yearly, still people are hesitating to apply; here's why | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

One advance in their career gradually and steadily until they ultimately receive their ideal salary. It's odd that nobody appears to apply for a job that pays quite well. This popular social media job posting claims that a Tower Lantern Changer position has opened up in South Dakota, USA.

In order to replace the bulb in this signal tower, which is over 600 metres high, you must climb. According to Science8888, this position would reportedly pay a staggering $ 130,000 (about Rs 1 crore) every year.

What is the job's description?

To change the bulb in the tower's incredibly high tower, a Tower Lantern Changer is needed. The only means of safety when climbing up is a rope (safety cord). The most important need for this position, according to Mirror UK, is that the candidate has no fear of heights. The job-seeker must be in good physical shape. One can even apply if you have less than a year of experience.

How challenging is the work?

The tower is 600 metres high, and it is said that ascending to the summit takes roughly 3 hours. The task will take 6-7 hours because it will require the same amount of time to arrive. The work to shift the light bulb is further complicated by the fact that the wind blows at a speed of 100 km/h at the top of the tower.

The individual who does this function will receive a remuneration package of £100,000 (about Rs 1 crore) every year. Only once or twice every six months must a tower's bulb be replaced. The participant will have to climb the tower by themselves to complete this task.

On Tiktok, the job's advertisement has gone viral. Nevertheless, despite the enormous income, there are very few applications since the profession is extremely dangerous. First, the advertisement was shared with the Science8888 account, which has received millions of views thus far. In the commercial, a guy can be seen scaling a tall pole.

Every six months this man in South Dakota climbs this communication tower to change the light bulb. He is paid $20,000 per climb. pic.twitter.com/z9xmGqyUDd — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 2, 2022

