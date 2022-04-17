RRR’s Ram Charan spotted feeding monkey on Hanuman Jayanti, watch viral video

The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with lot of pomp and show across the country. The holy day was made even more special when megastar Chiranjeevi shared a heart-warming video of son Ram Charan.

As its commonly known, Chiranjeevi is an ardent follower of Lord Hanuman. This can be clearly seen from this video shared by Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame star.

The video shows Ram Charan doing his makeup in Sidha look. Interestingly, a money enters the room at this point. Instead of being alarmed by the monkey’s presence, Ram Charan feeds him some biscuits with his hands.

While sharing the video on his social media account, Chiranjeevi extended Hanuman Jayanti wishes to all the viewers in Telugu language. He wrote, “Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all!#happyhanumanjayanthi.”

Watch the viral video here:

Speaking of work, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are set to come in an upcoming film – Acharya. The movie will feature Kajal Agarwal and Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

The film’s trailer was recently released by the makers as it is set to hit the theatres on April 29.

Prior to this, Ram Charan has been spotted in the now blockbuster RRR. Despite entering its fourth week at the box office, this film by SS Rajamouli has won lots of hearts. As of day 23 after its release, the Hindi version of this movie has crossed Rs 250 crore mark.

Speaking about the success of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#RRR hits ₹ 250 cr mark on Day 23… Biz on [fourth] Sun [today] should be healthy as well… [Week 4] Fri 3 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 250.09 cr. #India biz.”

The film faced some competition from Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the initial weeks of its release but has now proven to be even bigger than the Baahubali franchise for Rajamouli.