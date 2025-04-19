Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, hit an impressive six off first ball against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as he became the youngest player to make IPL debut. Not hyperbolic to say that Suryavashi came, saw and conquered!

Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, hit an impressive six off first ball against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as he became the youngest player to make IPL debut. Not hyperbolic to say that Suryavashi came, saw and conquered! Meanwhile, fans are going berserk having witnessed the teen making a statement in his first-ever IPL match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a native of Bihar, was onboarded as an Impact Substitute in place Sandeep Sharma after the latter was named on the bench ahead of the match, coming in place of an injured Sanju Samson. Let's first see how the 14-year-old ruled the match, emerging as the talk of the town!

Here's how fans are reacting

As we already told you, fans can't keep calm! As is the custom, there's an outpouring of memes and jokes on social media, lauding Suryavanshi's batting.

A popular memer, under the name 'Sagarcasm', posted a meme with a popular template. Check it out.

Another user posted a meme, hinting other kids are going to get serious rebukes from their parents! See why.

A third joined, "33 years old unemployed me watching 14 years old boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi earning crores in IPL".

33 years old unemployed me watching 14 years old boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi earning crores in IPL #RRvsLSGpic.twitter.com/BG4S4Okh3Y — Binod (@wittybinod) April 19, 2025

The RR vs LSG is currently underway at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.