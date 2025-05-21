A video is circulating widely on social media, showing Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching MS Dhoni's feet following the conclusion of RR's IPL 2025 campaign, which ended with a victory.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) 14-year-old young batting sensation Vaibhav Suyavanshi's impressive knock of 57 runs helped his team to win match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After winning the match against 5-times champions, RR's young star touched MS Dhoni's feet to seek blessing from the lendary player during post-match handshakes.

A video is circulating widely on social media, showing Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching MS Dhoni's feet following the conclusion of RR's IPL 2025 campaign, which ended with a victory. The event occurred at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20 after the match when both teams met on the field for the customary handshake. Following the handshakes, the 14-year-old batter, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was seen bowing down to touch MS Dhoni's feet.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made his IPL debut in 2025, accumulated 252 runs in seven matches throughout the tournament. His performance included a top score of 101. He achieved one half-century and one century in his inaugural IPL season.

Suryavanshi contributed 37 runs alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 36 from 19 balls. He also shared a 98-run partnership for the second wicket with Sanju Samson, who made 41 from 31 balls and, in doing so, became the first player to reach 4,000 runs in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals.

During the post-match presention, RR skipper said, "I don't have words for Vaibhav. The hundred he got was sheer class. He can hit a slower ball over cover. Today, when the middle overs were going on, he was doing his job very smartly. He has game at such a young age, which is commendable," Samson said.

Meanwhile, the match against CSK in Delhi on Tuesday marked RR’s final league match of the current season, with the inaugural edition winners concluding their campaign on a positive note. For RR, Jaiswal emerged as the leading run-scorer in IPL 2025. He participated in all 14 matches and, with six half-centuries, accumulated a total of 559 runs. Following Jaiswal in the list of leading run-getters were Riyan Parag (393) and Dhruv Jurel (333).