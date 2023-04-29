'Most humble cricketer' : RR’s Sanju Samson answers fan's phone while taking selfie, viral video

screengrab

Viral video: Sanju Samson, a fan favourite, may not be an India regular, but his popularity among the masses is skyrocketing. During a selfie and autograph session for the Rajasthan Royals, Samson answered a fan's phone call at the request of another fan. When Samson was handed the phone to take selfies, he heard it ring. The Royals captain answered the phone at the request of the fan whose phone it was. What followed was hilarious.



Here's the video:

Calls > Text because you never know, Sanju Samson might just pick up pic.twitter.com/fJwGMbvmt2 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 26, 2023

The clip was shared on Twitter by Rajasthan Royals official Twitter account. Sanju Samson, the captain of the Rajasthan Royals, can be seen in the video taking a selfie using a fan's phone. The phone suddenly began to ring, and Samson answered it. "Haan bhaiya, kya haal hai (Hey brother, how are you)?" he said. The crowd in the background can be heard shouting and hooting.

"Calls > Text because you never know, Sanju Samson might just pick up," Rajasthan Royals captioned the clip on Twitter. After being shared online, the video received over 3 lakh views. In the comments section, social media users lauded Samson's adorable gesture.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“That's why i admire him so much yarr. Just thalason things. So cool so humble. I mean how can one not like sanju samson,” posted a Twitter user. “Humble,polite,cool, no complain, talent , a gem Samson,” shared another. “Ek hi to dil h sanju kitni bar jetoge,” commented a third. “YES, call me!!!!” expressed a fourth. “Aise hi nhi pahonch jaate iske fans banner lekar har jagah, gem of a person,” wrote a fifth.