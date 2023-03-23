RPF Jawan’s alertness saves passenger from getting run over by train at Bandra terminus, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan saved a passenger's life who was trying to board a moving train. The event occurred at the Bandra Terminus. This is one of those cases where a timely action by an alert RPF jawan saved a life.

A #RealHero among us!#RPF Constable Shushil Kumar acted quickly to save a passenger's life at great personal risk when the passenger was trying to board a moving train at Bandra Terminus.#MissionJeewanRaksha #HeroesInUniform #SafetyStartsWithYou @rpfwr1 pic.twitter.com/Y8OYi6GCKs — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) March 21, 2023

The video of the incident was shared by the Ministry of Railways’ official Twitter handle. The video shows a passenger trying to board a moving train. However, she loses her balance and falls down. She was almost on the verge of being run over by the train when the jawan saved him.

"A #RealHero among us! #RPF Constable Shushil Kumar acted quickly to save a passenger's life at great personal risk when the passenger was trying to board a moving train at Bandra Terminus." reads the video caption.

The internet praised the jawan for saving the passengers. Some also chastised the passenger for being insensitive. "Why are you in such a rush? If you miss the train, you can catch another..if life is gone....you can't bring it back," one user commented.

"RPF's valiant effort...salute to him," another user commented.