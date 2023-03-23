Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

RPF Jawan’s alertness saves passenger from getting run over by train at Bandra terminus, viral video

The event occurred at the Bandra Terminus. This is one of those cases where a timely action by an alert RPF jawan saved a life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

RPF Jawan’s alertness saves passenger from getting run over by train at Bandra terminus, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi:  A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan saved a passenger's life who was trying to board a moving train. The event occurred at the Bandra Terminus. This is one of those cases where a timely action by an alert RPF jawan saved a life.

The video of the incident was shared by the Ministry of Railways’ official Twitter handle. The video shows a passenger trying to board a moving train. However, she loses her balance and falls down. She was almost on the verge of being run over by the train when the jawan saved him.

"A #RealHero among us! #RPF Constable Shushil Kumar acted quickly to save a passenger's life at great personal risk when the passenger was trying to board a moving train at Bandra Terminus." reads the video caption.

The internet praised the jawan for saving the passengers. Some also chastised the passenger for being insensitive. "Why are you in such a rush? If you miss the train, you can catch another..if life is gone....you can't bring it back," one user commented.

"RPF's valiant effort...salute to him," another user commented.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Check out Sehri and Iftar timings for March 23, 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.