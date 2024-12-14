The family also oversees 17 historic temples across Gujarat and Varanasi and owns a fleet of vintage cars

When we think of Gujarat, we often associate it with wealth and prosperity. Among its many prominent families stands the Royal Family of Baroda, a perfect blend of history, tradition, and modernity. Led by Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, the family resides in the Lakshmi Vilas Palace, a 700-acre estate with 170 rooms—four times the size of Buckingham Palace. According to reports, the royal family has assets worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

Built in the 1880s, the palace is an architectural marvel, home to Raja Ravi Varma paintings and listed as one of the world's largest private residences.

The royal family’s history dates back to 1721 when Maratha general Pilaji Rao Gaekwad seized Baroda from the Mughals, establishing it as an independent Maratha state. Recognised by Chhatrapati Shahu I, the Gaekwads became key figures in Maratha history. Even after the Maratha defeat in the Battle of Panipat (1761), the family solidified their rule. In 1802, they signed the Treaty of Cambay with the British, gaining autonomy while acknowledging British sovereignty.

Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who ascended the throne in 2012 after resolving a family inheritance dispute, is not just a royal but also a sports enthusiast. A former cricketer, he promotes the sport through his academy at the historic Moti Bagh Stadium. His wife, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, is a historian.

According to reports, the family also oversees 17 historic temples across Gujarat and Varanasi and owns a fleet of vintage cars. Their prized possession includes the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, the first car ever made, alongside Rolls-Royce and Bentley classics.