Rooster in police custody for 'killing' owner in cockfight, to be produced in court

In a bizarre incident, a rooster was taken into police custody on Saturday (February 27) for killing its owner. This happened when Thangulla Satish, a 45-year-old man from Telangana died during a cockfight at Yellamma Temple in Jagtial District, Telangana. Along with the rooster, one of the organisers of the cockfight is also in police custody.

According to IANS, the incident occurred at Lothunur village on February 22 when the man brought the rooster for an illegal cockfight. Satish was injured after a 'kodi kathi’ (knife) tied to the rooster's leg cut through his groin after the bird tried to set itself free from his clutches.

The profusely bleeding man was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. This was a secretly organised event as cockfights are banned in Telengana.

The police had brought the rooster to the Gollapalli police station, where it was kept and looked after by the police personnel. They also arranged food for it.

Some news channels on Friday reported that the police have 'arrested' the rooster, showing visuals of the bird tied at the police station. The police, however, denied that the rooster was arrested or is under police custody.

B Jeevan, the Gollapalli Station House Officer clarified that the bird was neither arrested nor detained. He said the police took the responsibility of protecting the rooster and shifted it to a nearby poultry farm. The rooster, however will be produced in the courtroom. The next course of action will be decided after the getting instructions from the judge.