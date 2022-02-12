Rooster charged for travelling by bus, angry conductor takes revenge like THIS – WATCH viral video

People are often fined for travelling in buses and trains without tickets, but can this ever happen to an animal. This case from Telangana has shocked people on social media as the bus conductor takes ticket charges for a chicken.

The interesting video has now gone viral as people are startled by the act of the conductor. A chicken travelling in a bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation was also charged fare of Rs 30. The owner of the chicken was asked to pay the amount before starting the journey. This shocking incident is from Karimnagar district.

While the owner was travelling with the chicken, the bus conductor saw them and asked for the chicken’s fare too.

It is being told that this person was hiding the chicken while travelling in the bus. When the conductor came to know about this in the middle of the journey, he started asking for the fare of the chicken. There was an argument between the conductor and the passenger regarding the fare. The passenger was not ready to pay the money and the conductor argued that the fare for all the living in the bus would be charged.

There was a long debate between the passenger and the conductor regarding the fare of chicken and the bus conductor made peace only after taking the fare.

Watch the video here

A rooster is a living being. Ticket is a must to travel in RTC bus.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/XEckxd9bXL — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) February 8, 2022

Soon after the video went viral across social media, there was a huge uproar. Telangana State Transport's argument on this whole matter is that the passenger should have got down with the chicken as it is not allowed to take animals in the bus.

However, the officials have spoken about taking action against the conductor and have also sought an explanation from him. Whatever the case may be, this incident remains a topic of discussion on social media.