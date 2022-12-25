Viral video: Girls hit each other with sticks and punches at night in Uttarakhand's Roorkee (Photos: Screengrab from the vira video)

Roorkee viral video: A group of girls created a ruckus on road in Uttarakhand's Roorkee at night after an argument broke out between them over some issue. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. The exact date of the incident is unknown.

The video shows the girls pulling each other's hair, dragging one on the floor and beating her with a stick. In the video, three to four girls can be seen attacking one girl.

After a few seconds, several people could be seen moving towards the group of girls to stop the fight. Everyone was surprised to see the high-voltage drama of the girls in the middle of the road reportedly near a hotel.

Civil Line Kotwali in-charge Devendra Chauhan said that no complaint has been received in this matter so far, Hindustan reported. Strict action will be taken after investigating the matter on any complaint by any party.

Check out the video here:

