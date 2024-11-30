A little girl’s wonderful dance on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is being circulated online, with netizens stunned to see her ‘killer’ moves.

The clip has been shared by Barkat Arora on Instagram, who is quite a popular internet face, known for her flawless dance skills.

Donning a yellow kurta and black dhoti, just like actor Akshay Kumar did in the film, Arora stole the show.

She also wore a ‘Rudraksha’ around her neck and black goggles, imitating the movie character. Cherry on the cake was her beautiful dance, that too, paired with on-point expressions.

“CAUTION : Bhool bhulaiya and ROOH BABA’s powers are active… Watch at your own risk Everyone talking about us wherever I go @barkat.arora A million thanks for a million views! Bhool bhulaiya mystical pair loves you”, the video was captioned.

Here’s how netizens reacted

The lovely clip has garnered over one million views, with netizens heaping praise on the girl’s performance.

“Zabardast performance”, an user wrote.

Another user commented, “All time my favourite girl god bless you bacha”.