A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread devastation and loss of life. At least 694 people have died, and more than 1,670 are injured. Officials fear the numbers may rise as rescue operations continue. The earthquake, measuring 7.7 in magnitude, hit near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, at midday. A strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude followed just 11 minutes later.

Myanmar lies in a highly active earthquake zone, and while most tremors occur in less populated areas, this quake has affected major cities. Many buildings have been damaged, and hospitals in Naypyidaw, Mandalay, and Sagaing are struggling to handle the large number of injured victims. Myanmar's military leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, has warned of more casualties and urged international help.

The US Geological Survey estimates that the death toll could surpass 1,000 as rescue teams work to find survivors trapped under rubble.

Impact in neighbouring countries

The earthquake was felt in China’s Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, where at least two people were injured. In Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan, many residents ran outside to avoid being trapped indoors. In Ruili, a city near Myanmar’s border, homes were damaged, and injuries were reported.

A shocking video from China shows people being swept away by a massive wave from a rooftop pool in Yunnan. The footage, reported by the Daily Mail, captures people running before being engulfed by water. However, DNA India cannot verify its authenticity.

High-rise collapse in Thailand

In Thailand, a 33-story high-rise under construction collapsed near Bangkok’s Chatuchak market. The disaster killed at least six people and sent dust and debris into the air. Emergency responders quickly arrived, pulling injured victims from the wreckage and rushing them to hospitals.

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors as the region deals with the aftermath of this devastating earthquake.