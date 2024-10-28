Rolls-Royce has recently introduced the Phantom Goldfinger, inspired by the iconic 1937 Phantom associated with James Bond's villain ‘Goldfinger’.

Luxury, opulence, and prestige define Rolls-Royce, the esteemed manufacturer of some of the world's most expensive cars. The British luxury automobile maker is also known for making special customized cars. Rolls-Royce has recently introduced the Phantom Goldfinger, inspired by the iconic 1937 Phantom associated with James Bond's villain ‘Goldfinger’.

This one-of-a-kind Phantom has been introduced to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1964 film Goldfinger. It incorporates various references to scenes and props from the movie and is designed with exterior and interior colors reminiscent of the iconic Goldfinger Phantom III.

The colour of this car is special as it has an exterior painted in yellow and black. Notably, this design matches that of Goldfinger's Phantom III from the film. Additionally, the Spirit of Ecstasy is adorned with 18-carat gold plating, a reference to Goldfinger's character, who smuggled gold using his car in the movie.

This car features the AU1 number plate. Interestingly, it is the same number plate that appeared on the original vehicle used in the film.

The interior of this car is equally remarkable, featuring gold-coloured stitching on the seats. Additionally, it includes gold bullets crafted from 18-carat pure gold. Moreover, there’s a hidden ‘vault’ in the centre console that contains an illuminated 18-carat gold bar showcased in the cabin.

According to media reports, the price of this car is around USD 6 million (Rs 50 crore approximately).

