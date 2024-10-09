The moment was captured in a viral video, showcasing the cricketer's humility and connection with his supporters

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was welcomed with cheers when he arrived from a training session in Mumbai. The star cricketer, who was driving a shiny blue Lamborghini Urus, was followed by fans who wanted to get a closer look at their icon. One moment, Rohit decided to interact with the fans; he lowered his window and wished a lady who was celebrating her birthday. This moment was recently captured in a viral video.



Despite the bustling weekday traffic, Rohit managed to balance his engagement with fans while ensuring the flow of vehicles remained uninterrupted. One of the fans said, “We love you, sir,” to which Rohit replied with a “thank you,” much to the delight of the fan.



Captain Rohit Sharma spotted in Mumbai streets today. Then he met a cute fangirl whose birthday it was and Rohit wished her happy birthday.



Look at her happiness what a wonderful birthday for her. Thank you boss @ImRo45pic.twitter.com/OBWzQWFfSk —(@rushiii_12) October 8, 2024

The three-test series against New Zealand is beginning on October 16, so Rohit has been practicing at Jio Park in Mumbai. His preparation came after a break following India’s 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in September. The senior selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the list of players for the New Zealand series shortly.



The first Test will be played in Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, then at the stadium in Pune, and lastly in Mumbai. Rohit’s fitness and form will be crucial for India as they go into a challenging period that will see them play a five-test series against Australia later this year—the first time in 31 years that India will be playing Australia in that format.



Rohit Sharma’s passion for the game and his talent for reaching out to the public are why he is still one of cricket’s most endearing personalities. And as he continues to prepare for this particular Test season, followers will be more than eager to see more of those great moments, both on and off the cricket pitch.