Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has been grabbing headlines since his sudden retirement from Test format earlier this month. The 38-year-old batter, popularly known as Hitman, remains an iconic figure in Indian sport and one of the best paid. But did you know that Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh is also a successful sports manager and earns handsomely? Let us briefly tell you about Ritika's work, earnings, and net worth.

Career highlights

A prominent sports manager, Ritika first gained recognition for managing athletes' brand endorsements and contracts during her time at Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, a company founded by her brother Bunty Sajdeh. At Cornerstone, she played a key role in securing deals for top athletes like Virat Kohli with major brands including Audi, Pepsi, and Adidas.

In 2020, the agency expanded into the entertainment industry through the formation of Dharma Cornerstone Agency in collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, representing top Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor.

Net worth

Since marrying Sharma in 2015, Ritika has mainly focused on managing his multi-crore brand endorsement deals. Ritika has an estimated net worth of Rs 10 crore, according to several media reports.

Rohit Sharma's wealth

Meanwhile, Sharma is known to have a net worth of more than Rs 200 crore, ranking him among the wealthiest athletes in India. His earnings come from a range of sources such as cricket contracts, match fees, brand deals, and real estate investments, among others. While Sharma has retired from Test Cricket, he will continue to play in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and league tournaments like the Indian Premiere League (IPL).