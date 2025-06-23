Currently, neither Rohit Sharma nor Ritika has released a statement regarding the criticism. This situation underscores how quickly lighthearted moments can turn into public controversy in the current digital landscape.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh is currently facing backlash on social media after she referred to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as a "cartoon" during a light-hearted segment on the YouTube show "Who's the Boss?". The show, hosted by Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, featured Rohit and Ritika in a fun game where they were shown photos of fellow cricketers and asked for their initial thoughts.

During the segment, when a photo of Shikhar Dhawan was shown, Rohit jokingly responded with “Jatta.” However, when a photo of Yuzvendra Chahal appeared, Ritika quickly commented that Chahal was a “cartoon,” and added, “Usually he is a cartoon,” which led to laughter on the set.

While the comment was seemingly made in jest, it didn't resonate well with some fans online. The clip rapidly gained traction, and many social media users started criticizing Ritika for what they perceived as an unwarranted and disrespectful comment.

Social media rection

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "She is Shameless Bro," while another said, "Such a shameless behaviour, who gave her right to call Yuzi a cartoon..."

A third user said, "Shameless women."

Currently, neither Ritika nor Rohit Sharma has released a statement regarding the criticism. This situation underscores how quickly lighthearted moments can turn into public controversy in the current digital landscape.

How Rohit Sharma proposed Ritika?

Earlier in the show, Rohit shared the story of his proposal to Ritika, which took place on a cricket field. He recounted how he took her out under the guise of getting ice cream. "My proposal was quite romantic. I took her to the place where I started playing cricket. We were here only (somewhere along Marine Drive apparently)," Rohit said.

"She had brought food from home. We ate it. So, I was just sitting. Then I told her let’s go out to eat ice cream, I’m bored. Then we took the car out, we left. We left from Marine Drive, crossed Haji Ali, Worli. So, she asked where is the ice cream shop? She does not know anything after Bandra. I told her there's a good one in Borivali, where I live. You’ve never come, so let me show you.