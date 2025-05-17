Rohit Sharma Stand was inaugurated by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 16.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday, May 16, held an event at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to officially inaugurate the Rohit Sharma Stand. The ceremony was attended by Rohit's parents, Gurunath Sharma and Poornima Sharma, his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, his younger brother, Vishal, and his wife.

During the stand inauguration, Rohit invited his parents and Ritika to the stage.

The stand was formally inaugurated, with Ritika visibly emotional throughout the ceremony.A clip of Ritika wiping away tears has since gone viral online.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Rohit said, "What is happening today, I had never dreamt of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one thinks of this. For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game, I cannot express it in words. This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format."

Rohit is one of the greatest opening batters of all time. In 499 international matches, he has scored 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18, with 49 centuries, 108 fifties, and a best score of 264. He has three double hundreds in ODIs, the most by a batter, and his score of 264 is the highest individual score in ODI history.

He has won two ICC Champions Trophy titles and T20 World Cup titles, one each as a captain. He has also captained India across all formats.

The 38-year-old recently announced his retirement from Tests ahead of the five-match England tour, which will start India's ICC World Test Championship campaign 2025-27 from June 20 onwards.

He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format.

(With the inputs of ANI)