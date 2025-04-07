The Nita Mukesh Ambani's fonded Dhirubhai Ambani International School offers world-class education from kindergarten through Class 12, including ICSE, IGCSE, and IBDP programs. DAIS is also recognised for its high tuition fees, starting from kindergarten through Class 12.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who is also fondly known as Hitman, and Ritika Sajdeh’s daughter, their first born, studies at the luxurious Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Mumbai. Founded by Reliance Group’s Nita Mukesh Ambani in 2003, Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) aims to offer world-class educational opportunities.

DAIS is affiliated with CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) and CAIE (Cambridge Assessment International Education). It prepares students for ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) Class 10 exams. The school also offers the IB Diploma Programme for Classes 11 and 12, authorised by the IB (International Baccalaureate).

DAIS is also recognised for its high tuition fees, starting from kindergarten through Class 12.

According to a report by TOI, the tuition fees for Dhirubhai Ambani International School for the academic year 2023-2024 range from Rs 1,400,000 for kindergarten to Rs 2,000,000 for Grade 12.

The tuition fees cover expenses such as books, stationery, uniforms, transportation, and other facilities.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School is known for enrolling children from some of the wealthiest and most influential families. Notable students include Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam, and Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, sons of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma married to Ritika Sajdeh in December 13, 2015, and the couple is blessed with two children: daughter Samaira, born in 2018, and son Ahaan, born in November 2024.