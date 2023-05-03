Rohit Sharma's daughter makes special birthday card for 'dada', viral video melts hearts

screengrab

Viral video: Rohit Sharma turned 36 on April 30. Several cricketers and fans wished him a happy birthday on social media. Among all the birthday greetings, his daughter Samaira Sharma's adorable birthday surprise is melting hearts. On her father's special day, the little girl made an adorable greeting card. Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, posted a video of Samaira preparing the card on Instagram and it has gone insanely viral on social media.

Watch it here:

Samaira can be seen in the video making a "happy birthday card" for her father. She decorated the greeting card with stickers and coloured it as well. Ritika Sajdeh can be seen assisting Samaira in decorating and finishing the card. When it's finished, the mother-daughter duo moves it to Wankhede Stadium, where the Mumbai Indians defeated the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

The video amassed over 3 million views after being shared online. Netizens flocked to the comments section to share their sweet reactions to Samaira's heartfelt gesture.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "We love Sharma family." A second shared, "The Ro_Hit-man family, The cutest moments " "Favourite girls of dada" posted a third.