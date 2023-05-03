Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Rohit Sharma's daughter makes special birthday card for 'dada', viral video melts hearts

On her father's special day, the little girl made an adorable greeting card. Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, posted a video of Samaira preparing the card on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Rohit Sharma's daughter makes special birthday card for 'dada', viral video melts hearts
screengrab

Viral video: Rohit Sharma turned 36 on April 30. Several cricketers and fans wished him a happy birthday on social media. Among all the birthday greetings, his daughter Samaira Sharma's adorable birthday surprise is melting hearts. On her father's special day, the little girl made an adorable greeting card. Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, posted a video of Samaira preparing the card on Instagram and it has gone insanely viral on social media.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)

Samaira can be seen in the video making a "happy birthday card" for her father. She decorated the greeting card with stickers and coloured it as well. Ritika Sajdeh can be seen assisting Samaira in decorating and finishing the card. When it's finished, the  mother-daughter duo moves it to Wankhede Stadium, where the Mumbai Indians defeated the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

The video amassed over 3 million views after being shared online. Netizens flocked to the comments section to share their sweet reactions to Samaira's heartfelt gesture.

Check out a few reactions below:
An individual wrote, "We love Sharma family." A second shared, "The Ro_Hit-man family, The cutest moments " "Favourite girls of dada" posted a third.

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels all flights on May 3 and 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.