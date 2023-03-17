Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh dance to ‘Laal Ghagra’ at Kunal Sajdeh’s wedding, watch viral video

Image: Twitter

Rohit Sharma never misses a chance to have fun off the ground. He has recently been seen dancing to a family function.

Sharma, along with wife Ritika Sajdeh, danced to popular song ‘Laal Ghagra’ at brother-in-law Kunal’s wedding. They looked totally in sync with the idea of celebration dance at traditional Indian weddings.

Kunal is currently working as Sports Activity Manager in Deloitte Sports Business Group. He has graduated from Mumbai’s HR College of Commerce and Economics

Sharma, who was supposed to lead the Indian team against Australia in the ongoing one day series, took a leave from his duties to attend the wedding. Hardik Pandya will captain the team in Sharma’s absence. Sharma, however, will return for the remaining two matches in the bilateral contest.

The One Day Cricket World Cup is also scheduled for later this year, and all eyes will be on India during the tournament. Being the host of the cricket extravaganza, Sharma’s team would be under extra pressure to perform in front of the home crowd.

The Indian team’s performance against Australia at home grounds would be a big indicator for the team's preparations for the World Cup. Sharma, as the hard-hitting opener, would be responsible for more than one thing if the team wants to reach to advance stages.

