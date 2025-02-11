Rohit was dining with Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and coaching staff members Abhishek Nayar and T Dilip when the young fan approached him to chat and requested an autograph on his T-shirt.

The Indian captain patted the young boy on the back and kindly signed his autograph to fulfill the fan's wish. Pant, sitting next to Rohit, asked the boy, "Kya karte ho?" (What do you do?). The young fan responded that he plays cricket and is an all-rounder, prompting him to seek an autograph from the Indian wicketkeeper as well.

After receiving autographs from Rohit and Pant, the boy approached Jaiswal, who also signed his T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma regained his form just in time for the Champions Trophy, scoring 119 runs off 90 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes, leading India to a four-wicket victory over England in the second ODI. This innings was crucial for Rohit as he faced scrutiny following a disappointing red-ball season.

The innings in Cuttack marked Rohit's first ODI century since October 2023. His consistent performance during this period, which included five fifties in 13 matches, highlighted his reliability at the top of the order. This century is significant not only as his first ODI century in months but also as it ended a dry spell in international cricket, with his last century in any format occurring in March 2024 against England in a Test match at Dharamsala.

However, Rohit Sharma said that it was simply another day at work for him, emphasising that his focus in every match is to fulfill the role he has been given.

"In my mind, it was just about doing things that I do, trying to bat the way I do. I've been here long enough... one or two knocks are not going to change my mind and the way I bat. But (it was) just another day in the office," Rohit remarked in a video shared by BCCI.