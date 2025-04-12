Nita Mukesh Ambani's Dhirubhai Ambani International School is known for its premium education and correspondingly high tuition fees, which range from Rs 1,400,000 for kindergarten to Rs 2,000,000 for Grade 12.

The luxurious Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Mumbai, founded by Reliance Group's Nita Mukesh Ambani in 2003, aims to offer world-class educational opportunities. It boasts modern infrastructure, including smart classes, playgrounds, AC buildings, and a terrace garden. The school is a popular choice among India's elite, with notable alumni including Aaradhya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter), AbRam Khan (Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son), and Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons).



Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira's school fees

Joining them is Samaira, the first-born daughter of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh. She attends the esteemed school, which offers globally recognized curricula, including ICSE (CISCE), IGCSE (CAIE), and the IB Diploma Programme (International Baccalaureate). By the time Samaira graduates after Class 12, she will be prepared to take these internationally acclaimed exams.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School's tuition fees for the 2023-2024 academic year range from approximately Rs 1,400,000 for kindergarten to Rs 2,000,000 for Grade 12. These fees reflect the school's premium position and commitment to providing high-quality education through globally recognised curricula like ICSE, IGCSE, and the IB Diploma Programme. The tuition fees cover expenses such as books, stationery, uniforms, transportation, and other facilities.



Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan

Rohit and Ritika also have a son, Ahaan, born in November 2024. As he grows, he might potentially join his sister at the prestigious institution, following in the footsteps of other elite students at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Meanwhile, Rohit, the right-handed batter, represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and plays domestic cricket for Mumbai. Previously, he captained India across all formats but stepped back from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, he continued to lead the team in other formats and recently guided India to victory in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. There's no indication that Rohit plans to retire from ODIs, and he remains an integral part of India's cricket team.