Robert Downey Jr.’s chewed gum on sale on Ebay, bidding starts at Rs 45 lakh

It is common for admirers of different celebrities to buy things that belong to their heroes. In fact, a number of websites even sell used clothing, accessories, and other items once owned by celebrities. Currently, an eBay seller is offering a chewed piece of gum by Robert Downey Jr. for a starting price of $40,000 (about Rs 32,80,000).

The Marvel actor reportedly took out the gum he was chewing and jokingly plastered it over Jon Favreau's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame when he showed up there last month.

Recently, a user on eBay claims to have acquired Downey's used gum. The gum has a starting price of $40,484.35 according to the eBay description. The current bid is $55,000 (around Rs 45,21,000 ).

"Hello! I happened to be in the area during the event which had famous actor and producer Jon Favreau being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the event, Robert Downey Jr himself put his gum on the star and presumably left it there, which I was able to snag. I'm selling it in the same condition I got it in, and it can be tested for his DNA. Will be shipped with tracked shipping and contained in a plastic container," the seller writes on the website.

Check out Netizens' reactions to the auction post.

