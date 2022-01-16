‘Roads smoother than Kangana Ranaut’s cheeks’: Jharkhand MLA's cheeky remarks go VIRAL

A Congress legislator has vowed to construct roads in his constituency that would be smoother than the cheeks of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The video was self-made by Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari.

Addressing Bollywood actress in the video, Ansari said that such smooth roads would be used by children from the tribal community and the state’s youth. Further, he announced that the construction of 14 world-class roads will start soon.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: I assure you that roads of Jamtara "will be smoother than cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut"; construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon..: Dr Irfan Ansari, Congress MLA, Jamtara



Making random analogies to validate their statements has been one of the favourite things of all politicians. The recently made controversial remark is not the first of its kind. The Congess legislator was earlier spotted saying that masks shouldn’t be used for long.

Speaking about Covid-19 and the usage of masks in a programme, he said, "Masks should not be worn for long. I am saying as an MBBS doctor that there should not be prolonged mask usage. One should wear a mask in crowds. There is no need to panic during this third wave of Covid-19. The symptoms will get cured in five-six days”.

Earlier Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil had also passed controversial remarks about another Bollywood actress. The minister was heard comparing the smoothness of roads in his Assembly constituency Jalgaon district to actor-turned-politician Hema Malini's cheeks.

Although he apologised for the remark later, he said that such comparisons were meant to offer respect to the veteran actor.

He justified his statements saying that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav had also come up with a similar example.