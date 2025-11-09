FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday celebrations turns chaotic after 36 pounds cake looted in 36 seconds, video goes viral; netizens says, 'isi liye me bihar nahi aata...', WATCH

A chaotic scene from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) office in Patna during the 36th birthday celebration of party leader Tejashwi Yadav, went viral on social media. Netizens on social media were clearly disappointed on the lack of civic sense in people and questioned the mindset of people in Bihar.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 10:40 PM IST

A chaotic scene from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) office in Patna during the 36th birthday celebration of party leader Tejashwi Yadav, went viral on social media. Tejashwi Yadav was born on November 9, 1989 and for the occasion celebration, a 36 pound cake was brought at RJD headquarter, But in few moments, the entire cake was gone in 36 seconds. 

Here's what happened

As soon as the cake was brought, in few seconds, dozens of children, people nearby, and party workers descended on the cake, grabbing pieces with hands, and looting the cake. It wa sso chaotic, that many children were pushing each other, with cake spilled all over them. The videos of the cake chaos has went viral on social media.

watch:

 

Internet reacts

Netizens on social media were clearly disappointed on the lack of civic sense in people and questioned the mindset of people in Bihar.

One user said, 'Isi liye nhi aate Bihar mai (mai Bihari hun).' Other said, 'Unless people of Bihar change the mindset & behaviour, no party can bring change and development.'

Third user said, 'It may seem funny at first, but it actually reflects a worrying lack of discipline and civic sense. If this is how our future leaders celebrate, it raises serious concerns about the values we’re promoting.'

Fourth user said, 'Why always Bihari?' While fifth said, 'Just bihar things.'

