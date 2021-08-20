RJ Malishka's 'jaadu ki jhappi' request from Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra faces criticism, netizens call it cringe-fest

Red FM 93.5's Radio Jockey Malishka Mendonsa's recent interview with Olympic 2020 Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra did not go well with the crowd and has been facing severe criticism across the country. In a recent online interview with Neeraj Chopra, RJ Malishka was seen dancing in front of him along with her team.

The footage was shared by the RJ itself on Twitter where she and her team were seen dancing on 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri' from the 1957 film Naya Daur. The camera suddenly pans towards a laptop and shows an embarrassed Neeraj Chopra who had joined them on a Zoom call for the interview. The video showed an embarrassed and uncomfortable Neeraj Chopra smiling throughout the video.

Since the video was posted online, netizens have not stopped criticising it. Many compared it harassment and called it a cringe-fest.

Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for ;) #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us #gold #olympics #neerajchopra @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SnEJ99MK31 — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) August 19, 2021

The video was captioned, "Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard-hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for." The video has had over 6 lakh views and counting.

Along with this, there was another clip doing the rounds of the internet where RJ Malishka asks Neeraj Chopra for a virtual hug, which Neeraj politely declines and says "Namaste... Aise door se hi Namaste."

Netizens were outraged by this and stressed the fact that had the gender roles been reversed then this would have offended many. If it was a man asking for a hug and seeking attention, it would have not gone well.

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra brought India its first Gold medal in track and field after thirteen years on August 7. The 23-year-old stands next to Abhinav Bindra to become the second man to win Olympic gold for India.