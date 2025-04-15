RJ Mahvash posted a video on her Instagram, captioned, "Breakups don't have to be so bitter". In the video, she questioned why breakups have become unpleasant, advising to make breakups a small part of one's life.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currentky playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, and RJ Mahvash initiated dating rumors earlier this year, amidst Chahal's divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma. On Monday, Mahvash drew attention again by posting a video about breakups, which many interpreted as a reference to the controversy surrounding Chahal and Dhanashree's divorce.

On Monday evening, Mahvash posted a video on her Instagram, captioned, "Breakups don't have to be so bitter". In the video, she questioned why breakups have become unpleasant, advising to make breakups a small part of one's life. She suggested that hate often prevents the other person from regretting their actions and that forgiveness can diminish their impact. Mahvash encouraged viewers to let go, emphasising that life is predetermined.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “Aaj kal ki generation ke breakups itne gande kyu hote hain yaar? Breakups ko apni zindagi ka sabse chota hissa banaao. Aadhe time toh humari nafrat hi saamne wale ko regret hi nahi karne deti ki usne kya kiya. Tumhari maafi uss bande ko aadha kar degi. Trust me, let it go! Zindagi hai dost, tumhe lagta hai ki tumhare hath mein par sab tay hai…"

Soon after Rj Mahvash shared the video, it quickly gained the attention of social media users. Netizens responded with comments related to Chahal. Some speculated that the video was a subtle reference to the divorce of Chahal and Dhanashree, while others believed it was Mahvash's message to Chahal, encouraging him to move forward.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Chahal bhai ke liye video tha ye."

Another said, "Ek din chahal bhai bhi aage badh jaynge."

A third user wrote, "Mature girl, mature thought."

Meanwhile, reports of difficulties in Chahal and Dhanashree's marriage emerged in December 2024, leading to online harassment of Dhanashree. She faced accusations of exploiting the cricketer for fame and was labeled a "gold-digger". Subsequently, Chahal and Mahvash were seen together at a hotel, which sparked dating rumours.

On March 20, Chahal and Dhanashree's divorce was finalised by the Bandra family court. Since then, Chahal and Mahvash have been frequently seen together, although Mahvash has maintained that they are only friends.