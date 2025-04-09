RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram today to share a series of photos from the stadium, including one of her enthusiastically cheering and another of a selfie with Chahal.

After Yuzvendra Chahal, currently playing for Bunjab Kings in IPL 2025, parted ways from wife Dhanashree Verma, he is reportedly dating RJ Mahvash. The rumoured-couple have been seen together frequently, with Mahvash supporting Chahal's Punjab Kings at IPL matches.

On Tuesday, Mahvash was present at Punjab Kings' IPL match in Chandigarh, cheering for Chahal and his team. She subsequently shared a series of photos from the stadium, including one of her enthusiastically cheering and another of a selfie with Chahal.

Expressing support to Chahal and his team, RJ Mahvash wrote in the caption, “One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23."

Not only this, RJ Mahvash also took to her Instagram stories and reshared her post with the caption, "Here to support kings this year @punjabkingsipl coz dosti tameez se nibhate hain hum bhai!"

Soon after the post was shared, Chahal also reacted to it and called Mahvash his “spine". “You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always," he commented.

For the unversed, rumors of a relationship between Mahvash and Chahal surfaced in December 2024, following Mahvash's Instagram post showing her celebrating Christmas with the cricketer and his friends. Later, Chahal was seen with a woman believed by online users to be Mahvash. Most recently, the pair attended the Champions' Trophy match in Dubai, with their stadium photos and videos widely shared on social media.

Earlier, Mahvash addressed the dating rumors in a long Instagram post, dismissing the speculation. She stated that it was "literally funny" to see the baseless rumors, questioning the assumption that being seen with someone of the opposite gender meant they were dating. Mahvash expressed her frustration with the rumors, stating she wouldn't allow PR teams to use her to cover up other people's images and urged people to live peacefully with their friends and family.