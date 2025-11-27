FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

RJ Mahvash's take on Smriti Madhana-Palash Muchhal's wedding controversy amid cheating rumours goes viral, internet reacts, 'chahal pahal..', watch

Cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Mucchal were supposed to tie the knot on November 23, however, after medical emergency, their wedding was postponed indefinitely. Amid all these controversies, RJ Mahvash has taken a dig at cheating and infidelity on her Instagram posted a video

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Mucchal were supposed to tie the knot on November 23, however, after medical emergency, their wedding was postponed indefinitely. Their wedding postponement has taken a horrific turn after cheating rumours emerged. Several new names from Mary D'Costa to Palash's ex-girlfriend Birva Shah has came into light, with alleged hat leaks and rumours swirling around. While, Palash's family issued statement that Palash requested for the postponement of the wedding after Smriti's farther fell ill on the day of wedding. 

Amid all these controversies, RJ Mahvash has taken a dig at cheating and infidelity on her Instagram posted a video with caption, 'Sach/jhut nai pata, aag ke tarah phaila do ye baat sbme.'

In her video, she said, 'Mard bhi badi pyaari cheez hote hain... Jab pucho single hi hote hain (Men are great… they are always single).' She said, I’m going to launch my groom on the internet a week before… And if my guy is out there in someone else’s DMs, girls, please come and tell me.'

'I don’t trust anyone in this world. I can’t say about anyone that ‘this guy could never do that’. Anyone can do anything. Just make his DMs public, or give them to me and I’ll make them public.'

In the last she said, 'Save me, friends.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Internet reacts

The video stirred debate as the comment section was divided. While ome showed supports, other slammed her for making content out of this sensitive topic. On user said, 'Comment section mein kitni chahal pehal hai.' Other said, 'How tf are people getting so insensitive these days? joking on such things, calling it tea for their own entertainment especially when she has literally represented our country and got us a world cup!'

Third user said, 'Yes we all should have such girls pacts.'

