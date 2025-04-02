Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma recently parted ways as a family court in Mumbai granted them divorce following a joint petition filed by the couple through mutual consent.

RJ Mahvash's post about her 'future partner' gets a like from Yuzvendra Chahal

Amidst this, Yuzvendra Chahal, aka Yuzi, also made headlines over his dating rumours with RJ Mahvash - a popular internet personality, known for her engaging contents on social media. The cricketer was spotted with Mahvash several times, with netizens speculating that "something is brewing up" between the duo.

Yuzvendra and Mahvash were also captured enjoying ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finals in Dubai. Later, the RJ took to Instagram to post her pictures with the cricketer, further fueling the rumours.

Earlier today, RJ Mahvash posted yet another video on Instagram and it has gained a like from Yuzi himself! What's so special about the post?

In the now-viral clip, Mahvash is seen sharing how she will love her potential "future partner". "Meri life mein agar koi ladka aayega toh woh hoga sirf ak, wahi friend hoga, wahi best friend hoga, wahi boyfriend wahi husband hoga,", she said.

"Bhai that urge to say, 'Mera wala kaafi hai", she added.

Interestingly, Yuzvendra Chahal has liked Mahvash's post, leaving netizens curious.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Very nice", an user wrote.

Several other users dropped heart emojis in the comment section, expressing support for Mahvash's views.