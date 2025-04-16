After the match in Mohali, Yuzvendra Chahal's outstanding performance garnered widespread praise, but RJ Mahvash's post-match tribute to Chahal captured fans' attention.

Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive 4/28 performance enabled Punjab Kings to successfully defend the IPL's lowest total ever in a 20-over match, scoring 111 runs and defeating the reigning champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, by 16 runs in a Tuesday thriller. Kolkata appeared to be comfortably positioned at 62-2 before Chahal's leg-spin disrupted their chase, resulting in a collapse that saw them all out for 95 in 15.1 overs at Mullanpur, near Chandigarh. Punjab Kings, earlier dismissed for 111 in 15.3 overs, managed to turn the game around thanks to Chahal and his teammates, surpassing Chennai Super Kings' previous record of defending 116 runs against them (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in 2009.

After the match in Mohali, Yuzvendra Chahal's outstanding performance garnered widespread praise, but RJ Mahvash's post-match tribute to Chahal captured fans' attention. On Instagram Stories, Mahvash posted a recent selfie with Chahal, accompanied by the caption, "What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker for a reason. Asambhav!"

In recent months, speculation regarding Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life has increased, especially after his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma. RJ Mahvash, a popular radio personality and content creator, has been regularly seen at IPL matches, supporting Chahal and his team.

Yuzvendra Chahal's important role helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) defend a modest total of 111 runs, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs. This victory marked the lowest total ever successfully defended in Indian Premier League history. The thrilling match sparked a social media frenzy, with fans using celebratory hashtags like "What a Match" and "IPL is IPLing" on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Mahvash recently also attended a PBKS match in Chandigarh and shared several photos from the stands. She posted a picture of herself cheering enthusiastically during the match and a selfie with Chahal, which intensified rumors about their alleged relationship.

Rumors of a potential relationship between Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash began in December 2024. Mahvash shared a group photo from a Christmas party that included Chahal. Shortly after, he was seen with a mystery woman, later identified as Mahvash by fans. The two were then photographed together at the Champions’ Trophy match in Dubai, which further fueled the dating rumors.

Despite the growing speculation, both Chahal and Mahvash have remained silent, neither confirming nor denying their relationship. However, their frequent appearances together and supportive social media activity have kept fans engaged and curious.