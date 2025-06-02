Immediately after Suryakumar's wicket, the broadcast camera focused on the Punjab dugout, capturing the joyous reactions that reflected the game's emotional atmosphere

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, celebrated enthusiastically when he took the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Ahmedabad. A video of her reaction quickly appeared on social media as RJ Mahvash expressed her excitement.

With Chahal bowling his final over and Suryakumar Yadav playing in-form, the latter hit the wrist-spinner for a boundary and a six. However, Chahal succeeded as the right-handed batter attempted a sweep and mistimed it, resulting in Nehal Wadhera taking an easy catch at mid-wicket. Despite this, Suryakumar had given the Mumbai Indians a needed boost, scoring 44 runs off 26 balls.

However, immediately after Suryakumar's wicket, the broadcast camera focused on the Punjab dugout, capturing the joyous reactions that reflected the game's emotional atmosphere. RJ Mahvash, who was in the stands with Sahiba Bali, stood up and clapped with evident happiness. Her instant reaction, a blend of relief and joy, quickly spread on social media, with fans applauding her public support.

It wasn't just Mahvash, as franchise co-owner Preity Zinta was also seen celebrating the wicket with a big smile and enthusiastic clapping. This moment highlighted not only the game's intensity but also the community and relationships that cricket builds around its players.

While Chahal's performance on the field impressed fans, his rumoured relationship with RJ Mahvash is also attracting attention. Throughout the IPL 2025 season, Mahvash was consistently spotted supporting Chahal.

This has fueled ongoing dating rumours, even though neither has confirmed the relationship.

Although Mahvash hasn’t publicly confirmed her relationship with Chahal, she has spoken fondly about him in interviews. In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, she said, “He’s always there for the people he cares about, and that’s a quality I truly admire and wish I could steal.” She also called him “the most caring person.”