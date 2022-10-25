Search icon
As Rishi Sunak becomes new UK PM, Ashish Nehra memes flood Twitter, know why

Netizens started sharing Ashish Nehra and Kohinoor memes after the confirmation of Rishi Sunak as the new UK PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

As Rishi Sunak becomes new UK PM, Ashish Nehra memes flood Twitter, know why
As Rishi Sunak becomes new UK PM, Ashish Nehra memes flood Twitter (photo: Twitter)

As Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain, many Indians started congratulating the former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra to showcase their creativity.

Netizens thought that 42-year-old Sunak resembles Nehra and posted congratulatory messages for the former while sharing their collage. Several memes on Rishi Sunak started doing the rounds on Twitter soon after his rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race to be the next UK PM.

Sunak has now become the UK's 57th prime minister and the third prime minister of the UK this year. He entered Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries.

Check out some best tweets showing Sunak's uncanny resemblance to Nehra.

 

 

 

