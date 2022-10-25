As Rishi Sunak becomes new UK PM, Ashish Nehra memes flood Twitter, know why

As Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain, many Indians started congratulating the former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra to showcase their creativity.
Netizens thought that 42-year-old Sunak resembles Nehra and posted congratulatory messages for the former while sharing their collage. Several memes on Rishi Sunak started doing the rounds on Twitter soon after his rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race to be the next UK PM.
Sunak has now become the UK's 57th prime minister and the third prime minister of the UK this year. He entered Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries.
Check out some best tweets showing Sunak's uncanny resemblance to Nehra.
Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. Kohinoor RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022
Congratulations Ashish Nehra
ManWhat a journey its been
From taking down 6 wkts in 2003 cricket world cup against England to becoming PM of UK RishiSunak ashishnehra
2003 2022 pic.twitter.com/0NTI9T425K — (@A90sKid_) October 24, 2022
In case you were confused
Left Ashish Nehra former Indian Cricketer
Right Rishi Sunak soon to be UK Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/bzv7cGZbma— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) October 24, 2022
What a resemble Rishi Sunak Ashish Nehra . pic.twitter.com/DGSzFVf1Cw — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) October 24, 2022
Rishi sunak and Ashish Nehra to be brother who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela..RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/ZgnYzJnYXY — M k banjar (@mahendra___ October 25, 2022
RishiSunak UnitedKingdom
Ashish Nehra Abe Me British PM nahi hu
Memers pic.twitter.com/ety6usjzPp — (@rishu_1809) October 24, 2022
