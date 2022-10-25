As Rishi Sunak becomes new UK PM, Ashish Nehra memes flood Twitter, know why

As Rishi Sunak becomes new UK PM, Ashish Nehra memes flood Twitter (photo: Twitter)

As Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain, many Indians started congratulating the former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra to showcase their creativity.

Netizens thought that 42-year-old Sunak resembles Nehra and posted congratulatory messages for the former while sharing their collage. Several memes on Rishi Sunak started doing the rounds on Twitter soon after his rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race to be the next UK PM.

Sunak has now become the UK's 57th prime minister and the third prime minister of the UK this year. He entered Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries.

Check out some best tweets showing Sunak's uncanny resemblance to Nehra.

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. Kohinoor RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Congratulations Ashish Nehra



ManWhat a journey its been

From taking down 6 wkts in 2003 cricket world cup against England to becoming PM of UK RishiSunak ashishnehra



2003 2022 pic.twitter.com/0NTI9T425K — (@A90sKid_) October 24, 2022

In case you were confused



Left Ashish Nehra former Indian Cricketer



Right Rishi Sunak soon to be UK Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/bzv7cGZbma October 24, 2022

What a resemble Rishi Sunak Ashish Nehra . pic.twitter.com/DGSzFVf1Cw — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) October 24, 2022

Rishi sunak and Ashish Nehra to be brother who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela..RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/ZgnYzJnYXY — M k banjar (@mahendra___ October 25, 2022

RishiSunak UnitedKingdom



Ashish Nehra Abe Me British PM nahi hu



Memers pic.twitter.com/ety6usjzPp — (@rishu_1809) October 24, 2022

