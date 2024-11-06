The family spent time at the mutt, engaged in traditional prayers and rituals, which show Sunak's deep roots in Indian culture and spirituality

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty and her parents Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy in visiting the revered Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, on November 6. It was also the auspicious Kartika masa, when people are believed to be able to seek blessings more easily.

The family spent time at the mutt, engaged in traditional prayers and rituals, which show Sunak's deep roots in Indian culture and spirituality. Sunak's commitment to honouring his heritage is underscored by this visit, and the British PM has been open about his Hindu faith and the role it plays in his life. He has previously said he felt proud of being sworn in as a Member of Parliament on the Bhagavad Gita and that his beliefs shape his public service.

About dharma, he said he has always shaped his approach to life and governance and now wants to instill these values in his daughters. He emphasised that the personal relationship between Sunak and India is not just political. In one of his visits to a number of temples, he showed that he wanted to reconnect with his roots and pass these traditions on to his children.

The family is also known to enjoy local cuisine when they come to visit, in addition to their spiritual observances at the mutt. Further endearing him to the local populace, Sunak has been spotted relishing dosas at Bengaluru's famous Vidyarthi Bhavan.

Images and videos of the family taking part in rituals have gone viral on social media following this recent visit. His reaffirmation of cultural ties reminds us that the personal is political and that as Sunak continues to navigate his role in global politics, his personal beliefs may continue to impact his public life. This visit was well received and demonstrates the strength of India's diaspora bond, especially through figures like Sunak who bridge cultural divides.