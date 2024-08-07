Rishabh Pant's X account hacked? Speculations rise after bizarre offer on Neeraj Chopra's Olympics feat

Neeraj Chopra keeps India's gold medal hopes alive at the Paris Olympics 2024 with an 89.34m throw in the javelin qualifier. Meanwhile, cricketer Rishabh Pant's bizarre social media post offering money and flight tickets if Neeraj wins gold sparks speculation of his account being hacked.

India’s hopes for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 are still alive, thanks to Neeraj Chopra’s incredible performance in the javelin throw qualifier. With a stunning throw of 89.34 meters, Neeraj secured his spot in the final, bringing renewed hope to a nation still waiting for its first gold at these Games. Alongside Neeraj, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has also kept the country’s medal hopes high by storming into the wrestling final. All eyes will be on Neeraj on August 8, when he aims for his second Olympic gold.

In an unexpected twist, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant took to social media platform X with an unusual offer that left fans scratching their heads. Pant wrote that if Neeraj wins gold in Paris, he would give ₹100,089 to a lucky winner who likes and retweets his post. He also added that the top 10 most active users in the comments would receive flight tickets. The bizarre nature of the post has led many fans to speculate that Pant’s account might have been hacked, as such a move is highly uncharacteristic for the cricketer.

If Neeraj chopra win a gold medal tomorrow. I will pay 100089 Rupees to lucky winner who likes the tweet and comment most . And for the rest top 10 people trying to get the atttention will get flight tickets . Let’s get support from india and outside the world for my brother — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2024

India's Performance at Paris Olympics 2024

So far, India has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. Manu Bhaker claimed India’s first medal in the 10m Air Pistol event, and she, along with Sarabjot Singh, secured another bronze in the mixed team event. Additionally, Swapnil Kusale clinched bronze in the 50m Rifle 3P event.

The Indian men’s hockey team, though missing out on the gold, will have a chance to secure a bronze medal when they face Spain after a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Germany in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat’s qualification for the wrestling final assures India of at least a silver medal.

Rishabh Pant’s Potential Comeback

In cricket, Rishabh Pant has not featured in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, after India’s loss in the second ODI, there is speculation that Pant might be brought back into the playing XI for the remaining matches.