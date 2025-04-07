Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar and wife Dhivya Sashidhar are entangled in a public, messy dispute involving infidelity, abuse, open marriage, and tax evasion claims.

Rippling co-founder and India-born tech billionaire Prasanna Sankar, whose net worth is estimated at USD 1.3 billion by Forbes, has made headlines recently after posting serious accusations against his wife, Dhivya Sashidhar on social media. Sankar alleged that his wife was unfaithful during their marriage and suggested her affair came at a time when he was trying to get custody of their son. His posts quickly gained attention and seemed to turn public sympathy in his favour.

However, Dhivya Sashidhar’s version of the story is completely different and paints a disturbing picture of their marriage. In an interview with The San Francisco Standard, she described her marriage to Sankar as the “worst nightmare of my life.” Her claims are backed by court records, emails, messages, and photos that have been reviewed by the media.

Shocking Allegations of Abuse and Control

According to Dhivya, her husband controlled her life, made unwanted sexual advances, and even pressured her into having sex soon after childbirth, calling it a man’s “primal need.” When she refused, he allegedly threatened to seek sex outside the marriage. Emails from 2019 reveal that Sankar contacted escorts and asked about their rates, before changing his mind and apologising to his wife. In another email from the same day, he asked her to consider an open relationship, which she declined.

Sankar admitted to discussing the open relationship but claimed it happened during a moment of anger, and they eventually decided against it.

Over the years, Sankar also moved his family across countries, from California to Washington, and later to Singapore, which Sashidhar claims was done to avoid paying taxes. She testified in court that these moves were not part of the family’s plans and disrupted their lives deeply. While she was working remotely for Microsoft, she says Sankar would pressure her to take time off just to have sex and threaten to find other women if she refused.

Life in Singapore Turned Darker

Things reportedly got worse after they moved to Singapore. Dhivya lost her job, and she claims Sankar began partying with a high-society crowd and engaged in sexual activities with various partners, including prostitutes. She also alleged in court that he encouraged her to sleep with his friends, a suggestion that made her feel scared and deeply uncomfortable.

While Prasanna Sankar has not denied many of these claims, the case has brought to light the dark and complex side of a relationship that looked perfect on the surface. The legal battle between the two is ongoing, with serious implications for both their reputations and the custody of their son.