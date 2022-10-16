Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

RIP Robbie Coltrane: Fans pay magical tribute to Harry Potter's Hagrid, see video here

Now one such video is going viral on social media where fans can be seen paying magical tribute to Coltrane aka Hagrid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

RIP Robbie Coltrane: Fans pay magical tribute to Harry Potter's Hagrid, see video here
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Not all wizards are as good as Rubeus Hagrid! Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on October 14. He was 72 years old at the time. Coltrane was best known for co-starring with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in all eight Harry Potter films as the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid.

Fans of the famous series were unable to accept the death of the actor, whom they had come to regard as dear Hagrid. Many people paid tribute to him on Twitter. The hashtags #RIP and #WeWillMissYouHagrid were used. Now one such video is going viral on social media where fans can be seen paying magical tribute to Coltrane aka Hagrid. The video is shared on Twitter by handle named @HPotterUniverse and garnered nearly 2 million views. Take a look here:

The emotional video is shared on Twitter with a caption that reads, "after finding out that Robbie Coltrane had passed away, some fans at  @UniversalORL  gathered and held a small wand tribute just outside Hogwarts. What an amazing way to honor him. #RIPRobbieColtrane"

Apart from fans, Harry Potter author JK Rowling also led the tributes on Twitter, describing Coltrane as an "incredible talent." She said, "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children (sic)."

 

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, wrote a touching tribute to Coltrane. On Instagram, he posted some adorable photos of himself with Hagrid and wrote “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set, I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.” - Daniel (sic)."

Coltrane was born on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland. He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.