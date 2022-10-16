RIP Robbie Coltrane: Fans pay magical tribute to Harry Potter's Hagrid, see video here

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Not all wizards are as good as Rubeus Hagrid! Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on October 14. He was 72 years old at the time. Coltrane was best known for co-starring with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in all eight Harry Potter films as the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid.

Fans of the famous series were unable to accept the death of the actor, whom they had come to regard as dear Hagrid. Many people paid tribute to him on Twitter. The hashtags #RIP and #WeWillMissYouHagrid were used. Now one such video is going viral on social media where fans can be seen paying magical tribute to Coltrane aka Hagrid. The video is shared on Twitter by handle named @HPotterUniverse and garnered nearly 2 million views. Take a look here:

After finding out that Robbie Coltrane had passed away, some fans at @UniversalORL gathered and held a small wand tribute just outside Hogwarts. What an amazing way to honor him. /*#RIPRobbieColtrane pic.twitter.com/pj4AS8MClS — Harry Potter Universe (@HPotterUniverse) October 15, 2022

The emotional video is shared on Twitter with a caption that reads, "after finding out that Robbie Coltrane had passed away, some fans at @UniversalORL gathered and held a small wand tribute just outside Hogwarts. What an amazing way to honor him. #RIPRobbieColtrane"

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Apart from fans, Harry Potter author JK Rowling also led the tributes on Twitter, describing Coltrane as an "incredible talent." She said, "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children (sic)."

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, wrote a touching tribute to Coltrane. On Instagram, he posted some adorable photos of himself with Hagrid and wrote “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set, I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.” - Daniel (sic)."

Coltrane was born on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland. He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children.