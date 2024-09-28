'Ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? Check timing and other important details

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

If not Nita Ambani, then Mukesh Ambani confesses to go on date with this Indian actress

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

If not Nita Ambani, then Mukesh Ambani confesses to go on date with this Indian actress

If not Nita Ambani, then Mukesh Ambani confesses to go on date with this Indian actress

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Devara box office collection day 2: Despite huge drop, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earns...

Devara box office collection day 2: Despite huge drop, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earns...

Urvashi Rautela claims these two Bollywood stars are on dating apps: 'I already have their...'

Urvashi Rautela claims these two Bollywood stars are on dating apps: 'I already have their...'

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

HomeViral

Viral

'Ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? Check timing and other important details

During this event, the Moon will appear smaller than the Sun, creating a bright ring of light around the dark centre, a phenomenon known as the 'Ring of Fire'

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 09:35 PM IST

'Ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? Check timing and other important details
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The annular solar eclipse of 2024 will occur on Wednesday, October 2. During this event, the Moon will appear smaller than the Sun, creating a bright ring of light around the dark centre, a phenomenon known as the "Ring of Fire." 

This celestial show will last over six hours, beginning at 9:13 PM IST and ending at 3:17 AM IST on October 3. However, viewers in India will not be able to witness the event since it occurs at night in the region.

The eclipse will be visible across parts of the Pacific Ocean, southern Chile, and southern Argentina. Since it is not visible in India, the traditional Sutak Kaal period will not be observed.

An annular solar eclipse, or "ring of fire," occurs when the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun but appears too small to cover it entirely. This happens because the Moon is at a farther point in its orbit around the Earth, making it appear smaller.

Solar eclipses happen when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, with the Moon blocking the Sun’s light either partially or fully in certain areas. Although rare, these events offer a unique viewing experience.

It is important to note that looking directly at a solar eclipse can damage your eyes. People should use certified eclipse glasses or a simple pinhole projector to view the event safely.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...

Does India have peace plan for ending Russia-Ukraine conflict? EAM S Jaishankar says...

Does India have peace plan for ending Russia-Ukraine conflict? EAM S Jaishankar says...

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement