'Ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? Check timing and other important details

During this event, the Moon will appear smaller than the Sun, creating a bright ring of light around the dark centre, a phenomenon known as the 'Ring of Fire'

The annular solar eclipse of 2024 will occur on Wednesday, October 2. During this event, the Moon will appear smaller than the Sun, creating a bright ring of light around the dark centre, a phenomenon known as the "Ring of Fire."

This celestial show will last over six hours, beginning at 9:13 PM IST and ending at 3:17 AM IST on October 3. However, viewers in India will not be able to witness the event since it occurs at night in the region.

The eclipse will be visible across parts of the Pacific Ocean, southern Chile, and southern Argentina. Since it is not visible in India, the traditional Sutak Kaal period will not be observed.

An annular solar eclipse, or "ring of fire," occurs when the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun but appears too small to cover it entirely. This happens because the Moon is at a farther point in its orbit around the Earth, making it appear smaller.

Solar eclipses happen when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, with the Moon blocking the Sun’s light either partially or fully in certain areas. Although rare, these events offer a unique viewing experience.

It is important to note that looking directly at a solar eclipse can damage your eyes. People should use certified eclipse glasses or a simple pinhole projector to view the event safely.