Richest NRI: Meet 10 richest NRIs, look at their staggering wealth and global businesses

The Hurun India Rich List 2024 also highlights a significant increase in the number of billionaires in India, now standing at 334. Hyderabad has surpassed Bengaluru for the first time, securing the third position with 104 billionaires

The Hurun India Rich List 2024 has unveiled the identities of the richest Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), sparking curiosity about their extraordinary success stories. At the top of this elite list is Gopichand Hinduja and Family, who have amassed a staggering wealth of Rs 192,700 crore. Based in London, their fortune eclipses that of other prominent NRIs, setting a new benchmark for global wealth.

Gopichand Hinduja and Family lead the pack with their immense fortune. Their rise to prominence is a tale of strategic investments and global expansion, which has firmly anchored them as the wealthiest NRI family. Hot on their heels is Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, whose net worth of Rs 160,900 crore places him second on the list. Based in London, Mittal's success stems from his leadership of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaking company.

Anil Agarwal follows as the third richest NRI with a wealth of Rs 111,400 crore. Like Mittal, Agarwal also resides in London and heads Vedanta Resources, a global natural resources company. The list is dominated by London-based individuals, reflecting the city’s status as a hub for affluent NRIs.

In Monaco, Shapoor Pallonji Mistry holds the fourth position with a wealth of Rs 91,400 crore. His diversified investments and the success of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group have solidified his place among the elite. Jay Chaudhary of San Jose, with a fortune of Rs 88,600 crore, follows closely. His entrepreneurial spirit and investments in technology have propelled him to significant wealth.

Other notable names include Shriprakash Lohia (London, Rs 73,100 crore), Vivek Chand Sehgal (Dubai, Rs 62,600 crore), Yusuf Ali MA (Abu Dhabi, Rs 55,000 crore), Rakesh Gangwal (Miami, Rs 37,400 crore), and Romesh T Wadhwani (Palo Alto, Rs 36,900 crore).

The Hurun India Rich List 2024 also highlights a significant increase in the number of billionaires in India, now standing at 334. Hyderabad has surpassed Bengaluru for the first time, securing the third position with 104 billionaires. This surge in wealth, with a new billionaire emerging every five days in India, contrasts sharply with a 25% decline in billionaires in China.