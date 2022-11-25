Richest man by heart: Roadside vendor feeds vegetable to hungry cow, viral video melts hearts online

Screengrab

New Delhi: Kindness and compassion are free, but they mean everything. This is an age-old proverb, and a video making the rounds on Instagram exemplifies it. @An_u2049, an Instagram user, shared a video of a vegetable vendor letting a hungry cow eat his vegetable on the street has gone viral, winning millions of hearts online. The clip has gone crazy viral with over two lakh views within a few days of being made available online.

The viral video opens with a female vegetable seller reportedly from Uttarakhand is seen letting a hungry cow eat his vegetable on the roadside, where he was sitting to sell vegetables. This short segment has now left people with a smile. Chances are you’ll grin too after seeing the video.

The internet is delighted to see the video as it has collected over 25,000 likes and thousands of views. Netizens applauded the man for his love and kindness. “God has really blessed this person in and out if he's allowing voiceless to eat,he has definitely achieved self realisation and enlightenment in a way,” wrote an user. “How sweet first time dekha aise,” said another. “Such a kind hearted soul... And it's incredible that he managed to gain trust of that beautiful cow,” expressed a third. “See the innocence of the cow. It is also reciprocating to his hospitality beautifully,” commented a fourth.

