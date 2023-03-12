'Richest man by heart': Man feeds bananas to hungry monkeys, viral video wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: Humanity and patience are two qualities that the world urgently needs, and this video of a man with monkeys perfectly exemplifies both. The footage, shared on Instagram by Ankur Chandela, shows man in simple clothes feeding bananas to hungry monkeys. For this, the kind man not only attained appreciation from the netizens but was also labeled as a "real hero'. Watch the clip here:

The viral video starts with a man feeding bananas to monkeys. Isn't it heartwarming? Isn't it heartwarming? Without a doubt, this endearing video provides an essential lesson about humanity. The short segment has now won the hearts of the people. There's a chance it'll have the same effect on you, and we're sure you'll watch the complete clip on loop.

Since being shared, the clip has received over 100,000 views. Netizens applauded the man's deed of kindness, and the short video touched an emotional chord with them. Users' heartfelt reactions flooded the comments area.

"You are correct sir Jo dil Se amir hote hai Khuda Unke sath hote hai....com," a Twitter user remarked. "Kya khoob dosti ko dikhaya hai, maza aa gya, ae dost tune to aaj sach me rulaya hai!" exclaimed another. "Perhaps poverty is an excuse, but the reality is that only the poor feed others," said a third.

